Ratcliffe Set to Buy 25% of Manchester United Football Club

The MUFC Takeover saga, which has dragged on for close to a year, is now finally nearing its end. An agreement has been reached, between Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Glazers, which could be finalized, and signed, sealed, delivered as early as in the next few days.

Much to the chagrin of many a MUFC supporter however, this outcome would see the Glazers remain on in a majority ownership role.

? Sir Jim Ratcliffe expected to have control of football/sporting operations once vote of 25% minority stake will be confirmed. Key days ahead for Manchester United future as process will enter final stage. pic.twitter.com/aiW2kivaMg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 15, 2023



Various trusted media outlets have this report, so it is going to happen, and we this time, we actually mean it.

Ratcliffe, the billionaire CEO of chemical giant INEOS, has reached an agreement to acquire a 25% stake from the Glazer family, who own 69% of the club.

This is a very unique deal though in this regard- Ratcliffe will pay an inflated above the market price in order to have control over specific decision-making processes.

Typically, those who acquire minority investment shares will not have such powers.

It is thought that Ratcliffe could have power of transfer business activity, which would definitely appease the section of the fan base that is really fed up with the Glazers, and all the missteps they have made in the transfer market in recent years.

According to a report in ESPN today, Ratcliffe “is willing to pay between £1.3 billion ($1.576bn) and £1.5bn for the stake despite United’s current market value sitting at around £2.6bn.”

The door opened to a Ratcliffe takeover once Sheikh Jassim officially dropped out of the running last night. We did a post on that here. And we covered the Ratcliffe minority share purchase situation more already, in detail, over at this link.

