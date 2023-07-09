We’ll see who becomes the second signing of the summer for Manchester United- Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund or Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Both players have agreed to personal terms, and it is common knowledge, among anyone paying attention, just how much United manager Erik ten Hag wants them to come.

Rasmus Hojlund: Personal terms agreed Rasmus loves Man United He was United fan as a kid He’d love to play for #MUFC [ @FabrizioRomano ] pic.twitter.com/bIvbhnkIbg — RedDevilTimes (@RedDevilTimes) July 8, 2023

Both players fill a massive void on the United team sheet too. So it all makes sense and all that’s left now is for a transfer fee to be agreed upon.

In regards to Hojlund, he’s reportedly pushing hard to get his dream move. And with United’s first preseason friendly only three days away, time is of the essence.

They want to get him in the squad for the exhibition tour of the United States. The latest narratives surrounding this specific transfer saga indicate that Old Trafford would be willing to send youngster wing players Amad Diallo out on loan to the Serie A side, as part of the deal.

This after they initially offered Mason Greenwood, but Atalanta said no, and very understandably so. They know that they can get more value in return for Rasmus Hojlund

So how much is it going to take to get the 20-year-old Danish international over the line? Some reports indicate that Atalanta could be holding out for as much as £60m.

