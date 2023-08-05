Rasmus Højlund Finally Officially Confirmed by Manchester United

It certainly took long enough, and way longer than it should, but Manchester United football club have finally announced the arrival of striker Rasmus Højlund. It is believed, or at least hoped that this 20-year-old Danish international will be the club’s answer to Erling Haaland.

He only scored nine goals in 32 appearances for Atalanta last season, so it would seem like he would really have to develop, a lot and very quickly, in order to get anywhere close to such lofty expectations.

“It is no secret that I have been a fan of this great club since I was a small boy, and I dreamed of walking out at Old Trafford as a Manchester United player,” reads the club statement attributed to Højlund.

“I am incredibly excited by this opportunity to turn that dream into a reality, and I am determined to repay the faith that the club has shown in me. It is still early in my career, but I know that I am ready to make this step up and play with this group of world-class players.

He was hand-picked by Ten Hag, who made it clear to his bosses at the club that this is the No.9 he wanted. Center forward was the position of biggest need at United this season, and they have now filled this void.

“Once I had spoken to the manager, I knew that this environment would be perfect for my development,” Højlund would go on to add.

I am relishing the opportunity to work with one of the best coaches in the world. Under his guidance and support, I know that I am capable of achieving great things together with my new team-mates at this special club.”

A statement from United football director John Murtough, in relation to the Rasmus Højlund signing reads:

Throughout the summer we have acted quickly and decisively to secure our primary targets early in the transfer window. This will ensure that Erik and his coaches have the best opportunity to prepare the squad to push for further success in the exciting campaign ahead.”

