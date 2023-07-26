The Sports Bank

United Bid for Rasmus Hojlund €10m Shy of Atalanta Valuation

The Rasmus Hojlund transfer saga continues to drag on, tediously, but there is hope that a deal will be struck soon. The 21-year-old Danish striker, which many are dubbing the next Erling Haaland, is Manchester United’s current primary target this summer transfer window.

However, the most recent bid placed by United still falls €10m short of Atalanta’s latest valuation. (Note: for part two of today’s United transfer talk, including an update on Hojlund, go here)

Here is the latest updates on the Rasmus Hojlund transfer window drama, via the two leading transfer gurus in the reporting game.

As has been documented, many times before, the young goal-scorer agreed personal terms with United, and he did so long ago.

Everything else is in place, it’s just a matter of finally reaching common ground on the transfer fee.

This is all made more complicated given that Paris Saint-Germain are in the running as well.

Even though PSG are keen on Rasmus Hojlund, all the reporting out there seems to say that they’re not a major threat to beat United to the player’s signature. The bigger issue is, of course, the Manchester United Tax.

Whenever United are interested in signing somebody, everyone knows all about it, and the other club will thus drive up the price. This situation is made even worse when it’s a player at the one position where United have the biggest void to fill.

You know how this plays out- United bid low, drag things out, then end up paying the transfer fee that the other club wanted all along.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports BankHe’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

