United Bid for Rasmus Hojlund €10m Shy of Atalanta Valuation

The Rasmus Hojlund transfer saga continues to drag on, tediously, but there is hope that a deal will be struck soon. The 21-year-old Danish striker, which many are dubbing the next Erling Haaland, is Manchester United’s current primary target this summer transfer window.

However, the most recent bid placed by United still falls €10m short of Atalanta’s latest valuation. (Note: for part two of today’s United transfer talk, including an update on Hojlund, go here)

Understand Manchester United sent 1st verbal proposal to Atalanta for Rasmus Højlund for €60m package ?? Bid structure is €50m fixed fee plus €10m add-ons. Atalanta always wanted at least €70m fee. ?? PSG keep insisting with Højlund’s camp — Man Utd already agreed terms. pic.twitter.com/P2PCYqSuYA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 26, 2023

Here is the latest updates on the Rasmus Hojlund transfer window drama, via the two leading transfer gurus in the reporting game.

As has been documented, many times before, the young goal-scorer agreed personal terms with United, and he did so long ago.

Everything else is in place, it’s just a matter of finally reaching common ground on the transfer fee.

This is all made more complicated given that Paris Saint-Germain are in the running as well.

? Man Utd make verbal offer to Atalanta for Rasmus Hojlund. €50m + €10m. #Atalanta want €70m+. Personal terms in place, talks ongoing, optimism of striking deal, other options if needed. PSG still in race @TheAthleticFC after @FabrizioRomano #MUFC #PSG https://t.co/p063G7t0u9 — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) July 26, 2023

Even though PSG are keen on Rasmus Hojlund, all the reporting out there seems to say that they’re not a major threat to beat United to the player’s signature. The bigger issue is, of course, the Manchester United Tax.

Whenever United are interested in signing somebody, everyone knows all about it, and the other club will thus drive up the price. This situation is made even worse when it’s a player at the one position where United have the biggest void to fill.

You know how this plays out- United bid low, drag things out, then end up paying the transfer fee that the other club wanted all along.

