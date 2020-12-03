United at West Ham Team News: Rashford, Shaw, Yarmolenko

West Ham United hosts Manchester United in a match-up of two teams that are in better recent form than you might think. At least in the league, as evidenced by their identical form guide over their last five (see below).
Another interesting wrinkle to this matchup is how both teams have performed since the pandemic began and games had to be played behind closed doors.
West Ham United vs Manchester United FYIs
Kickoff: Saturday, Dec 5, 5:30pm, London Stadium
United Starting XI Prediction: go to this link
Premier League Form Guide United WWWLD West Ham WWWLD
Table Position: United 9th, 16 points West Ham 5th, 17 pts
Odds: United win +150 Draw +245 West Ham win +205
TV: NBCSN
According to Spreadex, the team that improved its record the most without supporters present is West Ham United. The team with the best improved away record since the stands had to go empty is Manchester United. In other words, something’s gotta give in this one, a match-up that seems very even on paper.
Only one point separates the Irons and Red Devils in the standings right now.
Team News
For United, Marcus Rashford suffered a knock on his shoulder in the devastating loss to Paris Saint-Germain last night. Go here for more on that, but it sounds like he’ll be a game day decision.
Elsewhere Luke Shaw is drawing closer to a return, but this match may come too soon for the left back. Phil Jones remains out, and I’m sure many a United supporter is truly broken up about that.
Switching over to the Hammers, they are mostly a fully fit squad. The only concern for David Moyes’ side here is Andriy Yarmolenko, who is now in isolation due to coronavirus safety protocols.
Prediction: West Ham 0, United 0
Given all the information above, of course we were going to pick a stalemate. This could be a grindy, gritty affair, and it may lack in entertainment value.
