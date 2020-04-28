Marcus Rashford Gets Treatment at Training Ground, Nearing Return

Manchester United’s leading scorer this season, Marcus Rashford, has been out with a double stress fracture in his back since January. The time table for his return had him pretty much out for rest of the the season, or close to it, but now that a potential restart wouldn’t be until June, he should be back in time.
The Mancunian visited the Carrington training complex this morning, where he underwent treatment for his back injury.
The English international, having had extra time to recover with the league off since March 13, is reportedly nearing full fitness.
According to the sources at Carrington who spoke to the Sun: “Marcus was working out in the gym and has been undergoing treatment which he has needed in his recovery. He looked in good nick and in great spirits. He is hoping that he is coming to the end of what has been a tricky year so far with injury.”
And just a few days ago, TalkSPORT had a good piece that walks you through the recovery time table. Rashford has been working out in the gym and riding a stationary bike to regain his fitness, and he’s done a lot of tremendous, uplifting community outreach during the lockdown.
His phenomenal philanthropic work during the quarantine has been documented by the media extensively as well.
So far, four Premier League clubs have re-opened their training facilities, finding a way to strike a balance between getting back to work and maintaining social distancing guidelines.
We can honestly see a light at the end of the tunnel now.
