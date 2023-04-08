Erik ten Hag Provides Update on Marcus Rashford Injury

(Update: News and Notes on Christian Eriksen and Anthony Martial)

Manchester United got it done today, but this victory might have come with a major cost. All-world forward Marcus Rashford pulled up hurt, as he was making a charge towards the opposing goal, during Saturday’s 2-0 home victory over Everton.

I’m not a religious man whatsoever but praying Marcus Rashford will be okay. ? pic.twitter.com/ddhwmhQPqW — Paul, Manc Bald and Bred (@MufcWonItAll) April 8, 2023

The English international, who has scored 11 goals across all competitions since the post World Cup restart, grabbed his thigh/quadriceps/hamstring area, clearly indicating some pain in that muscle group.

Rashford exited the game early and was seen limping off the pitch. All the United supporters, all across the world, will be hoping that the injury is not serious, as he’s the team’s most important player right now.

United manager Erik ten Hag was not optimistic, at all, about the situation.

“We have to wait, it doesn’t look well,” he said to BT Sport after the game.

“Once again, it is due to the schedule… we’ve to protect our players.”

He’s dead on- about the fixture congestion, and that is all due to FIFA’s blatant money grab that forced everyone into a mid-season World Cup.

All in all, United really should have won today’s game by a more lopsided score than 2-0.

In the first half, they dominated shots 21-5, shots on goal 6-0, as they did a fantastic job of converting their possession advantage of 60-40 into scoring chances. Plus Jordan Pickford was really on his game.

But they just didn’t finish, and it just drives the home point more- they really need a center forward.

And if Rashford is out, for a prolonged period of time, then these issues will be even more severe.

Rashford can’t be the only one who is clinical in front of goal, in the long-term, moving forward. The Wout Weghorst loan deal didn’t work out, Antony has been a flop, Anthony Martial has been hurt and the club never replaced Cristiano Ronaldo.

Old Trafford will need to find more finishers in the summer transfer window.

