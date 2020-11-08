Rashford, Shaw and Lindelof All Suffer Injury in United Win

Manchester United beat Everton 3-1 yesterday, but it was the classic win that came with a price. Three first team players, Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw and Victor Lindelof all suffered injuries, and for some, it could conceivably be long term.
Asked about the injury situation, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told the club’s web channel: “Yes. Victor’s back, Marcus’s shoulder, Luke Shaw’s hamstring. That’s three I can remember from the top of my head.”
“I hope everyone else is okay. David didn’t play [in midweek] but he had a groin problem before the game.”
In his post match press conference, where he hit out at fixture congestion, Solskjaer said:
“These boys deserve better. Luke Shaw has got injured because of it. It’s a hamstring which might be a long one and Marcus Rashford might be struggling.”
Rashford and Lindelof played the full 90 minutes, but Shaw was subbed off after 67. The English left back looks set for yet another long spell on the sidelines. Shaw has unfortunately been extremely injury prone during his time at Old Trafford, and it looks like Alex Telles could soon see his opportunity to establish himself with his new club.
As for Lindelof and Rashford, more diagnostic and evaluation needs to be done before a true timetable can be established. Perhaps more news will come within the next 24 hours.
It certainly helps that another long, boring international break is coming up, so that should give the trio some extra time to convalesce. United certainly don’t need any more additional problems right now.
