United at Leeds News and Notes: Rashford, Shaw, Kinnear, Glazers

It’s currently late in the match at Elland Road, as Manchester United and Leeds United remain goalless. Despite the nil-nil draw, it’s been an interesting contest, and here are some of the main storylines to take away from the match thus far. (For part two of the MUN-LEE news and notes go here)
United’s Marcus Rashford came the closest to scoring, with a free kick that was brilliantly saved by Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier. Take a look:
BIG SAVE
Meslier keeps out a powerful Rashford free kick just before the break
The game could have totally been changed by a controversial call. Did Luke Shaw deserve a handball penalty in this siutation? Or was this just incidental contact?
Opinions are divided, and you can make a case for either position, so judge for yourself.
Ultimately, it was VARchester United, as the penalty was not given.
The fireworks actually started before the match though as Leeds United CEO Angus Kinnear hit out at Manchester United, and the rest of the European Super League breakaway clubs, referring to them as “playground bullies” in the matchday proogram notes.
“A fortnight ago we left the Etihad with an instinct that Manchester City didn’t take well to being humbled by lowly Leeds United, but we could never have predicted that it would be the catalyst for them creating their own league where they would never have to be inconvenienced with the spectre of on-pitch failure again,” wrote Kinnear.
“Whether the collective intent was a genuine move to breakaway or the act of playground bullies seeking negotiating leverage at European and domestic level by threatening to take their ball home is irrelevant. The result was a betrayal of every true football supporter.
“However, this astonishing ingordigiouness has been the unexpected catalyst of creating a furious unity across nations, leagues, players, owners and fans. This week’s battle against elitism may have been won but the war needs to be relentlessly and vigorously fought.”
Wow. Scathing.
The raging against the Super League machine is continuing as hundreds of United supporters staged protests calling for the Glazers to sell the club outside Old Trafford on Saturday.
The Glazers have not expressed any interest in selling the team, but that hasn’t stopped the fans from expressing their wishes for them to leave. The Super League plot quickly dissipated, but it also set off a powder keg.
