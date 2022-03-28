Manchester United Transfer Talk: Rashford, Shaw, Enrique

It’s the final FIFA international window of the season, so we still have plenty of down time until we get to the next round of actual games, but that doesn’t mean it’s a slow news day! Not by any means. Let’s dive right into the second of today’s double order of Manchester United news and notes. For the first edition, go here. This post focuses on transfer talk, beginning with the narratives linking Marcus Rashford away from the club.
There is noise that Arsenal are interested in the English center forward and MBE. According to ESPN today, Rashford is not interested in making up his mind, immediately, about his future. And that he’s open to several options right now.
The report also goes on to state United are looking to extend the socially conscious striker.
The same article also mentions that Rashford is one of a core of players that United are looking to keep in tact, regardless of whomever takes the next managerial job. Luke Shaw, and Bruno Fernandes, whose situation we covered a few days ago, are also included in that grouping.
Rashford and Shaw have current deals that run until 2023 with the club option to extend one more additional year. Shaw made headlines over the weekend for saying that “feeling wanted” is the reason for why is form at England has been so much better than with United, lately.
In terms of the Arsenal links to Rashford, it is probably just talk at this point, with no real substance.
Finally, it’s time for another update post on the managerial search. Erik ten Hag is considered the front-runner right now, with Mauricio Pochettino not far behind. Julien Enrique is in the mix too, and there is a good post over at Football 365 about it.
In listing off the Spain head coach’s best attributes, they note his record and CV, including how he has “the highest Champions League win percentage of any manager who has taken charge of 20 or more games in the competition (73%).”
