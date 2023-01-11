Marcus Rashford Extends Scoring Streak, Elite Run of Form

Bagging a brace in today’s 3-0 win over Charlton Athletic in the League Cup quarterfinal, Marcus Rashford has now scored in six straight matches. Fresh off a dominant showing at the World Cup with England, the 25-year-old forward has brought that elite run of form with him over to the club level.

His current purple patch has seen him now net 15 goals this term, already 10 more than he scored all of last season, and we’re not even halfway through the season.

“When he brings himself in the position in the one-on-ones in the box he will score and that is what he is doing at the moment,” United manager Erik ten Hag said.

“When he keeps the focus and keeps putting the same effort in he will keep on scoring.”

Rashford only needs seven more goals to match his highest single season total of 22, achieved in 2019-20. Ten Hag said today, after the cup win that Rashford has the potential to keep his scoring streak going further.

After another win in a different cup competition, a 3-1 victory over Everton last weekend, Ten Hag said that Rashford could be “unstoppable.”

Indeed he can be.

“In football it is hard to measure but with a striker you measure goals and assists – today he has two assists and one goal,” Ten Hag said on Saturday.

“He has fantastic skills and when he has mental stability he can keep going.

“That demands a lot from us as a team and an organisation to make sure we have the right environment and culture. When he keeps focus like this for sure he can keep this going…

“As a team we have to make sure we create the space, playing to his strengths. That is about Marcus doing really well but also the team, getting into the shapes. I think he is unstoppable with his speed, his dribbles and his directness.”

Very well and succinctly put. It is what makes Rashford such a scary proposition for opposing defenders.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

