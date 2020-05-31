Man United News: Rashford, Sancho, Sanchez, Martial

Global football is currently on pause for the most part, but the Premier League will restart again on June 17, with matches to be played behind closed doors. Project Restart appears to be a rousing success, as training has returned. Additionally, the UK government has now given the official all clear for sporting events to return.
Until we have football matches again, we still have plenty of news items to cover and analyze. So let’s take a look at what the Manchester United community is talking about in cyberspace. For today’s MUFC transfer talk go here.
Yes Jadon ?? pic.twitter.com/n7NKyi8H5l
— Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) May 31, 2020
Jadon Sancho’s goal for BVB
It’s all about his celebration though: Justice for George Floyd #MUFC #BlackLivesMatter
pic.twitter.com/EEZDHNDuQT
— DILLINGER ? (@DillanMUFC) May 31, 2020
We start with United’s top summer transfer target, Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho scoring his side’s second goal today, and more importantly, what he did to celebrate it. As you can see from the photo and video above, the London born forward took his kit off and revealed an undershirt with “Justice for George” written on it.
The world is indeed watching as numerous cities in America suffered from rioting and looting last night. Initially peaceful protests turned violent as police brutality once again reared its ugly head. The unrest stems from America’s long, painful history of racial inequality, with the murder of African-American George Floyd, by a Caucasian police officer in Minneapolis, Derek Chauvin, providing the spark that ignited the powder keg. For more on what’s happening and why go here.
The world is indeed watching, and Sancho wasn’t the only footballer in Germany showing his solidarity with the protestors.
Weston McKennie with a "Justice for George" armband pic.twitter.com/qAXlAXJHF1
— Tim Murphy (@timothypmurphy) May 30, 2020
In the German #Bundesliga Borussia Moenchengladbach's Frenchman forward Marcus Thuram took a knee after scoring his first goal today in solidarity with the ongoing protests here following the #GeorgeFloydMurder #BLM #BlackLivesMatter #GeorgeFloydProtests #GeorgeFloyd #Kaepernick https://t.co/ZQ5pEDa0gH
— Socially Distant Paul Maximilian Banks (@PaulMBanks) May 31, 2020
Borussia Moenchengladbach’s Frenchman forward Marcus Thuram also paid homage to the Black Lives Matter movement, as did USMNT and FC Schalke star Weston McKennie.
Sancho went on to score a hat trick today, which United supporters celebrated…to a point, then they realized something about his scoring onslaught.
When you realise a Sancho hattrick only raises the price… pic.twitter.com/3LaiaBFWFh
— The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) May 31, 2020
Sancho might just be the missing piece that United need, but at least they have their current leading scorer, Marcus Rashford healthy and fit again.
ICYMI, check out this video of the Mancunian showing off his skill set in training. Finally, the Alexis Sanchez signing was arguably the worst in MUFC history. It was a flop for Arsenal as well, as Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who went the other way in the swap deal, hasn’t worked out either.
However, it actually could have been much worse. Apparently, Arsenal wanted Anthony Martial instead, but got rightfully rejected.
