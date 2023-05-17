Manchester United got a major boost on Wednesday with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay Raphael Varane and Tom Heaton all returning to first team training. Therefore, the whole quartet could be in line to feature on Saturday, in the league clash at AFC Bournemouth. Or in the case of Heaton, he’ll replace Jack Butland as the backup to David de Gea.

Let’s run through the latest on the current United team fitness situation ahead of this clash where anything short of all three points would be a disaster.

Manchester United at Bournemouth FYIs

Kickoff: Sat May 13, 3pm GMT, Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, UK

Google Probability: Man United Win 64% Draw 20% Bournemouth Win 12%

PL Standings: Man United 4th 66pts Bournemouth 14th, 39 pts

PL Form: Man United WLLWD Bournemouth LLWWL

Man United Team News

Let’s start with Rashford, who missed the weekend win over Wolves with an unspecified leg injury. Manager Erik ten Hag kept his cards close to the vest on this one, and he’ll likely do the same at his Friday news conference. Speaking of unspecified issues, Scott McTominay has missed significant time due to a muscular injury, and it that had been thought that his season could already be over.

However, such is not the case, apparently. As for Varane, he overcame his ankle injury to play last weekend, and his early subbing off was just precautionary. He’ll be in frame to feature here. One guy who definitely won’t be in contention is Marcel Sabitzer, as he’s shut down for the rest of the season due to a meniscus injury. Much more on that here.

No word yet as to whether United will negotiate with Bayern about trying to sign him on a long term deal or not. The meniscus injury that Sabitzer suffered could obviously have an adverse effect on any potential permanent signing.

Also, very far down the depth chart central defender Phil Jones has played his last game with the club. We got news on that this week.

