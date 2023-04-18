Right now, one story looms large everything Manchester United- the potential takeover of the club. Sadly, it looks like the Glazers are going to stay, and there is already plenty of fallout from that. Links to coverage of that topic is below.

In the meantime, we have two cup matches, both of which are in the late rounds, to preview, so let’s get to it.

Manchester United vs Sevilla UEL Quarterfinal Leg 2/2 FYIs

Kickoff: Thursday April 20, 8pm, Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium

Aggregate: tied 2-2

Man United Team News

There is a ton of injury/suspension news to cover hear, so let’s hit the ground running on that. We’ll start at the top with Marcus Rashford, who has been absent for the past two matches due to a groin injury.

There is an outside chance that he could feature here, at least in some capacity. And that development is positive, considering how it was previously thought that he might be on the shelf for several weeks.

Midfield magnifico Bruno Fernandes will be out due to having picked up too many bookings in UEFA competition. He’s suspended for this match.

One guy who won’t be featuring again this season is Lisandro Martinez, and who underwent foot surgery today. We’ll have a separate post covering all of that for you, shortly.

Like Martinez, his partner in defense, Raphael Varane, got injured (ankle) in the first leg of this tie. His return date is unknown.

Left back Luke Shaw, who sometimes moonlights as center back, is in contention after having recovered from a slight hamstring injury. Also in contention to feature is Scott McTominay, who has recovered from a knock.

Another left back, Tyrell Malacia, missed out on the win over Nottingham Forest due to a sore knee, but he is expected to be back fit for this one.

Another player who missed against Forest is midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, the loanee from Bayern Munich.

He is a strong doubt here due to an unspecified muscular issue. Whew! Is that everything? Got all that?

