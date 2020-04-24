Man United News: Marcus Rashford, Rafael, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United, along with the rest of most global football, are off indefinitely, but there are still plenty of news items, related to the club, circulating on the internet today. Multiple reports indicate the Premier League could return to action in mid June, and play matches behind closed doors. The goal, potentially, would be to get the season completed in a 40 day span.
That is of course contingent on containment and mitigation of the coronavirus pandemic. In the meantime, please check out our all United transfer rumor starting XI and our optimal United XI with top transfer targets acquired and key players retained. For today’s United transfer rumor round-up go to this link.
United were on an 11 game unbeaten streak when the global pandemic shut football down everywhere. The hot streak came on the heels of a start to the season which was extremely inconsistent. Last year’s campaign also ended rather poorly. We certainly saw a lot of calls for #OleOut in late 2019, but the Norwegian has definitely turned things around now, largely propelled by the addition of Bruno Fernandes.
Former United defender Rafael, now with Lyon, says OGS needs and deserves the backing of the board, after having weathered a storm at Old Trafford.
“I love Ole,” Rafael said to ESPN FC.
“I love the person he is and the manager he is. I know some people might not agree with me but it’s my point of view.”
“I saw it when I was with him when he coached me. They have given him the chance. He had some bad results, some bad times, but he’s keeping going. I hope they give him more time.”
“In his time at Manchester United he’s had so many ups and downs but before this virus he was really going up.”
Finally, leading scorer Marcus Rashford has been out, with a double stress fracture in his back, since mid-January. The time table for his return had him pretty much out for the season, but now that a potential restart wouldn’t be until June, will he be ready by then?
With the time table shifted and the English international having had time to recover, could we see him in action? TalkSPORT has more at this link.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind