Man United News: Rashford, New Kit Leak, Rooney, Van Gaal

With the exception of Belarus, South Korea and now Germany, global football is currently suspended. The Premier League has been given the all clear by the government to restart in June, behind closed doors, and with that in mind, teams are hoping to begin training perhaps this upcoming week.
However, there are still plenty of questions to be answered when it comes to Project Restart, and we’ll learn more this week as more of the specifications are decided. Until football returns, we still have plenty of news items to cover. So let’s take a spin with through the MUFC online news community.
In case you haven’t seen the new leaked home kit for 2020-21, look above. While neither the club, nor the manufacturer Adidas has confirmed that this is the new strip, it’s been out there circulating for a few days already, and some reactions have not been kind.
For those who said it looks like a bus/train seat cover…ha! Very accurate!
Elsewhere Marcus Rashford has been absolutely upstanding in the community during this pandemic. He’s consistently given back to the fan base with numerous acts of kindness and charity.
Not only is he probably the club’s best player right now, he’s also cementing his place as the most likable. Read about this classy gesture he made towards a hospital worker who unfortunately contracted COVID-19; via Stretty News.
Finally, Louis van Gaal had a short, but very colorful stint as manager for United. There’s a lot to like about who he is/what he did, but there’s plenty to dislike too. He didn’t win a trophy with United until his very last day on the job (2016 FA Cup).
Wayne Rooney believes the Iron Tulip should have been given another chance.
“I was devastated when Louis was sacked,” Rooney is quoted in the Mirror. “For me, it was an absolute joy to work with him.
“We should have kept him for a third season. We would have been so much stronger.”
“I felt things were improving and players started to understand his vision.”
“In those two years, I learnt more than under any other manager.”
“That is why I will be forever grateful to him. Not just for making me captain, but also for all the trust and belief he had in me.”
