United Forward Marcus Rashford Injured, Ruled Out of Nations League

Manchester United’s last victory, 3-1 at Everton, came with a hefty price as three players, Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw and Victor Lindelof, all suffered injury. In the case of Rashford, it’s a shoulder issue, and it’s severe enough that it will keep him from joining up with England camp this week.
His arrival to Three Lions camp was delayed due to his fitness assessment at/with United, and the English FA announced that the Mancunian forward will instead stay with his club.
In an official statement, the Football Association said Rashford, along with Wolves’ defender Conor Coady, are ruled out for the UEFA Nations League clashes against Belgium on Sunday and Iceland three days after that.
“Conor Coady and Marcus Rashford will miss England’s remaining November internationals,” reads the statement.
“Coady has been forced to self-isolate having discovered he had inadvertently come into contact with somebody prior to camp who has tested positive for Covid-19 via an NHS Test and Trace alert.
“The Wolverhampton Wanderers defender had returned two negative tests as part of The FA and UEFA’s protocol but, in line with UK Government guidelines, has to adhere to a period of self-isolation.”
“Meanwhile, Rashford’s arrival into camp had initially been delayed to allow for further assessment on an injury sustained last weekend but the Manchester United forward will now not meet up.”
England got their November triple header of international competition off to a rollicking start, with a 3-0 rout of Ireland in a friendly this week. Rashford is a strong doubt for United’s next clash, against West Bromwich Albion in eight days.
He could miss the Champions League clash against Istanbul Basaksehir three days later as well.
Added England manager Gareth Southgate: “To lose both is disappointing. We had some doubts about Marcus following the weekend, we hoped he might progress but it hasn’t happened.”
“Conor’s is just the bizarre world we are living in. It is one of those weird ones where he has got to isolate when he is more than likely not a risk.”
Coady is likely to miss Wolves’ next clash, against Southampton on Nov 23.
