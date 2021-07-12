Marcus Rashford Mural Vandalized After England Loses Euro 2020 Final

Sadly, the absolute worst of the worst that society has to offer came out in full force last night after England suffered defeat at the hands of Italy in the Euro 2020 final. The people racially abusing Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho simply because they missed some penalty kicks right now are not football supporters, and they never have been.
They are deplorables, plain and simple, and there was never anything “supportive” about them. In Manchester, a mural was painted to honor Rashford and the efforts he made to lobby the government into feeding needy and hungry schoolchildren. Now that mural has been defaced with offensive graffiti.
Someone has vandalised Marcus Rashford’s mural last night.
Do you know how sick in the head do you have to be to do that? This is a fucking disgrace. pic.twitter.com/2novFg4nrg
It’s really sad that it has come to this now- what a terrible way to treat a man who became a MBE (Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) for his work in the community, helping children that are most in need. It’s quite possible that one of the people out there hurling racial slurs at him might actually have been helped by Rashford.
The United striker shamed the government into providing a meal for schoolchildren in need, and it might just be these kids’ parents who are attacking him today.
This is exactly why the players take a knee before the games.
The graffiti was covered up, and it wasn’t long until a nice lady came along and put hearts and slogans of positivity over the coveralls.
Marcus Rashford's mural in Manchester, drawn after he helped feed Britain's most vulnerable children during the pandemic, had to be covered this morning because it was defaced with offensive graffiti.
But a local woman has covered it up with hearts and slogans ?? pic.twitter.com/x2A0tt2y9Y
The FA released a statement condeming this disrgaceful acts, and it reads:
“The FA strongly condemns all forms of discrimination and is appalled by the online racism that has been aimed at some of our England players on social media,”
“We could not be clearer that anyone behind such disgusting behaviour is not welcome in following the team. We will do all we can to support the players affected while urging the toughest punishments possible for anyone responsible.”
The England national team also released a statement: “We’re disgusted that some of our squad — who have given everything for the shirt this summer — have been subjected to discriminatory abuse online after tonight’s game.”
