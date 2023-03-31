Rashford and Martial Fit for United Clash Against Newcastle

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag met the media today, ahead of Manchester United’s Premier League clash at Newcastle United- a match that will be critical towards determining third place.

He confirmed that both of his young forwards who were thought to be injury doubts here- Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial- will be fit to feature. See this video clip, of the snippet from his weekly Friday presser below:

Erik ten Hag confirms Martial is available for selection ?pic.twitter.com/hH1IY5IHyk — UnitedReds (@UnitedRedscom) March 31, 2023

“I’ve good hope,” Ten Hag said about the prospect of Rashford featuring.

“He trained but he had to do some treatment, he had to do some individual training, today [Friday] he joined in with the group. We have one more day. I have a good hope he will be available.”

Overall, Ten Hag should have a good prospectus with his selection situation tomorrow at St. James’ Park. Speaking of Rashford, the club is looking to extend him, long-term, and Ten Hag was asked about the latest with his contract extension talks.

“It’s an internal process,” he said. “We are focused on winning games, of course also planning for the future so in the back we’re working on that.”

