Man United News: Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Bruno Fernandes

We still have 12 days to go until Manchester United commence their 20/21 season, kicking it off against Crystal Palace. It’s still very quiet on the transfer front, so today we’ll cover news items relating to the three players that are most likely to end up being the side’s leading scorer when all is said and done.
That would be Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes. Also, for the United 20/21 Premier League season preview, go to this link.
According to Spreadex, a data analysis and projections website, United does not have any true contenders for the Golden Boot award this upcoming season.
Instead they see Liverpool’s Mo Salah, Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Tottenham’s Harry Kane as the three leading candidates, according to their forecasts. In looking at where Red Devils players rank, there is a pile up in the middle.
The study shows Rashford in the 11th spot, ahead of Martial (both are projected to score between 13.5-15 goals) and Fernandes right behind them, at 13th, with a projection of 13-14.5 goals. Rashford and Martial each scored 17 league goals last season.
Rashford has had a massive 2020, both on and off the pitch, as he’s been making hard news headlines along with sports news headlines.
I would urge you to talk to families before tweeting. To this day I haven’t met one parent who hasn’t wanted or felt the responsibility to feed their children… https://t.co/J72VyRazbF
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) September 6, 2020
A passionate crusader for the cause of ending childhood hunger, Rashford took to social media to call out Britain’s Conservative MP Kevin Hollinrake. The United forward took Hollinrake to task for claiming it was “a parent’s job to feed their children.”
Rashford has used the very large public platform he has a superstar athlete to call more attention to the issue of childhood poverty.
? #ENDCHILDFOODPOVERTY pic.twitter.com/asD4wWXpH0
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) September 6, 2020
Moving on to Martial, his France national teammate, goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, pointed out the newfound confidence that the forward has since United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over.
“I don’t know if it’s related to his relationship with Solskjaer. We can see he is more confident,” the France Captain and Tottenham shot stopper said.
“There is a very good understanding with the players around him at Manchester United.
“He will be expected, he will have to confirm his good season. He is committed to doing well for five, 10 minutes, a half or a whole game.”
Finally, we get to Fernandes, the Portugese magnifico, who could be the key to United’s fortunes this upcoming season. The Europa League’s top scorer for 2019/20 had a sensational display in Portugal’s 4-1 win over Croatia in UEFA Nations League action.
He had an amazing nutmeg on Mateo Kovacic, registered an assist, and then, just after midnight, welcomed the arrival of his second child. Just a monumental day and night all around for the midfield maestro.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind