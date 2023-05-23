Man United Team News vs Chelsea: Rashford, Heaton

Marcus Rashford has been Mr. All-World for Manchester United this season, and hopefully, they’ll get him back on the pitch soon. Far and away the team’s leading scorer, he’s missed the last two games, due to an unspecified illness and undisclosed injury.

Hopefully, for the sake of Rashford, United and their fans, the Royal Order MBE comes back strong and rested for the FA Cup final against on City on June 3.

Manchester United vs Chelsea FC FYIs

Kick: Thurs. May 25, 8pm, Old Trafford

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea FC Manchester United

Team News: Chelsea FC Manchester United

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Chelsea FC win 19% Draw 22% Manchester United 59%

PL Standing, Form Guide: Chelsea FC 12th, 43 pts, LDWLL Manchester United 4th, 69 pts, WWLLW

Man United Team News

Of course, this next league fixture isn’t officially dead rubber, yet, either. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has conceded defeat in the race for top four, but United need a draw or better here, or on Championship Sunday against Fulham, to clinch it. Beyond Rashford, United have a few more fitness concerns.

Tom Heaton, who had just returned to training, following a long injury layoff, is reportedly sidelined again for this one, with an ankle injury.

Meanwhile Lisandro Martinez, Donny van de Beek and Marcel Sabitzer have all long been ruled out for the season.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories