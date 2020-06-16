Take a bow, Marcus Rashford. Your advocacy has won the day. Tuesday saw No. 10 Downing Street announce a total u-turn on the free school meals over summer holidays for vulnerable children program. They will cover the cost, £120 million pounds, via vouchers for 1.3 million children in need during the coronavirus crisis.
“The PM fully understands the issue facing families across the UK during what is a difficult and unprecedented time,” read the statement.
Labour response:
‘’This is a welcome U-turn from government and victory for the 1.3 million children who were at risk of going hungry this summer.
“It is thanks to amazing work of @MarcusRashford & campaigners that the Government has had no choice but to reverse its decision.
— Joe Pike (@joepike) June 16, 2020
The government singled out Marcus Rashford for praise, as United’s leading scorer wrote to parliament, urging British politicians to reverse their initial decision not to keep supplying meals to vulnerable children once the school year was over.
His entire letter, which was very heartfelt, can be found here. The government had announced Monday that they would not extend the free school meals voucher system, so Rashford made his plea, but it was unfortunately rejected; at first.
Rashford’s letter drew support from Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, and eventually Prime Minister Boris Johnson was finally able to read the room on this issue.
Rashford responded to the news by saying: “I don’t even know what to say. Just look at what we can do when we come together, THIS is England in 2020.”
Rashford was also honored by the High Sheriff of Greater Manchester last month.
