Manchester United News and Notes: Rashford, Giggs, Martial

It’s the off-season for all club competition, almost all of the international play currently being staged are just meaningless friendlies, so you know what that means? It is indeed the summer silly season, i.e. time to talk some transfer rumors.
So with that in mind, let’s dive right in to the latest narratives surrounding Manchester United, starting with the decision made by Marcus Rashford to stay.
? Marcus Rashford with Sue Bird at the Seattle Storm game in the WNBA??? pic.twitter.com/hWXihchta2
— United Journal (@theutdjournal) June 20, 2022
According to James Robson of Goal, Rashford spoke to Dutch internationals and former/current United players Donny van de Beek and Daley Blind. The topic? The methods of new manager Erik Ten Hag. The idea here is that Rashford will finally get the proper coaching that his game has been lacking since he first put himself on the map back in February of 2016 under Jose Mourinho.
It kind of sounds like a big change in narrative here. We thought he “developed under former striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.” So much for that.
Anyway, Rashford is trending right now on social media, for a host of reasons, including his current holiday in New York City (See the tweet above). Speaking of young, underachieving and once promising forwards, Anthony Martial looks set to stay put at United too. While he is a misfit, and doesn’t seem part of the plan, unfortunately, interest in the Frenchman is low.
Manchester Evening News reports that “nobody is breaking the door down” to sign the 26-year-old forward. Given the lack of offers for him, Martial will most likely be back.
Finally, United club legend Ryan Giggs, a man with a very let’s say “messy” personal life, and a whole host of, uh, um “off-the-pitch” issues, has stepped down as Wales National Team manager. Right now, Giggs’ career must take a back seat to his current legal problems.
His trial, where he stands accused of coercive and controlling behavior, as well as assault, against his former girlfriend, begins August 8.
Giggs has pleaded not guilty to all charges and currently remains out on bail.
“After much consideration, I am standing down from my position as manager of the Wales men’s national team with immediate effect,” Giggs said in his statement of resignation from the national team gaffer position.
“It has been an honour and a privilege to manage my country, but it is only right that the Wales FA, the coaching staff and the players prepare for the [World Cup] tournament with certainty, clarification and without speculation around the position of their head coach.
“Through nobody’s fault the case has been delayed. I do not want the country’s preparations for the World Cup to be affected, destabilised or jeopardised in any way by the continued interest around this case.”
Giggs temporarily stepped down as boss in November of 2020, with Robert Page taking over on an interim basis.
The Welsh FA made their own statement, accepting Giggs’ stepping down.
“The FAW places on record its gratitude to Ryan Giggs for his tenure as manager of the Cymru Men’s National Team and appreciates the decision he has taken, which is in the best interests of Welsh football,” a statement read on Monday.
“The full focus of the FAW and the Cymru Men’s National Team is on the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.”
