Manchester United Transfer Talk: Rashford, Gakpo, Ronaldo

Manchester United are off for a long time, on the World Cup break, so now is the perfect time to talk some transfer rumors. There are a couple United friendlies between now and when the Premier League season resumes, but for the most part it is now silly season.

Let’s embrace it, starting with current World Cup leading scorer Marcus Rashford. Yes, that’s right, the 24-year-old is a surprising front-runner for the Golden Boot right now, having scored three goals in three games for England thus far.

Three goals in three World Cup games for Marcus Rashford – looks completely different player in the last few months. ????????? #Qatar2022 ?? Current deal expires in June 2023;

?? Man United have option to extend until June 2024;

?? …but Man United will offer him new long term deal. pic.twitter.com/k5fUNKoPuQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 29, 2022

And United are prepared to offer Rashford a new contract extension, as he’s out of contract this summer. That’s according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, as you can see the Tweet above. There is no urgency, as United have the option to extend until June 2024. However, they are looking to lock up Marcus Rashford, MBE, as soon as possible.

Another player tearing it up at this World Cup is The Netherlands striker Cody Gakpo.

As was chronicled in the summer, United are very interested in signing the scoring sensation. Erik ten Hag, utilizing his strong connections to everything Dutch football, hopes to get this deal with PSV Eindhoven over the line as soon as it is possible to do so. And according to Relevo, Ten Hag sees him as the preferred option to replacing Cristiano Ronaldo.

More on that here, and again here. United will face heavy competition for Gakpo, with Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea also interested in the budding superstar.

Speaking of Ronaldo, it remains to be seen where he lands next, but maybe he really will take his talents to Saudi Arabia. I mean, talk about an offer you can’t refuse! Al-Nassr are willing to offer him a 3½-year contract worth more than $119 million (£100m) a year, reports ESPN.

Yes, equates to a $360 million deal. It’s more than a 1/3 of a billion dollars! WOW! Who would pay that much money for someone who is in the twilight of his career? Well, obviously an outfit with deep pockets due to oil money. What would you honestly get in return on that investment?

The marketing and branding power of a player with over 506 million followers on Instagram. Yes, he’s got more than half a billion followers on just Instagram alone.

Paul M. Banks is the Owner/Manager of The Sports Bank and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly contributed to WGN News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories