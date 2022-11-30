Man United News: Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United are off for a month, still, but their star players are making all kinds of noise at the 2022 World Cup. Harry Maguire was man of the match for England, against the United States this past Friday in a goalless draw.

Marcus Rashford followed that up with a MOTM award today against Wales. He scored two goals for England, much like Bruno Fernandes did for Portugal yesterday.



Player of the match ??????? pic.twitter.com/z8X8UwQoRW — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) November 29, 2022

Both players bagged braces, and they, along with their countries, are moving on to the knockout stages. Take a look at this beautiful set piece, the first goal Rashford scored today, and the 100th World Cup goal, all-time, for England.

He is now quietly the tournament’s leading scorer, with three goals in three games.

Rashford Goal from the stands ? pic.twitter.com/Axuvg0rbnv — Man Utd Updates (@HaYtHeMoViC17) November 29, 2022

England currently lead all nations, with nine goals scored. Moving on to Fernandes, in addition to being one of the best players at this tournament, he’s also been one of the best sound bites.

He’s spoken up about all the off-the-pitch issues plaguing this tournament, as well as the Cristiano Ronaldo controversy.

Fernandes is on a major upward swing finished the Euro 2020 tournament with no goals or assists, and just one shot on target. Yesterday he bagged a brace, but with an asterisk.

There was controversy on his first goal, as it looked like Cristiano Ronaldo had sent home Bruno’s cross. When asked about it, by a reporter, Fernandes played the game well.

“I celebrated as if it had been Cristiano’s goal,” he said. “It seemed to me that he had touched the ball. My aim was to cross the ball for him.”

His second goal, which was undeniably his, as it came from the spot, could have also been Ronaldo’s. While Fernandes is statistically a better penalty taker than Ronaldo, he can only assume spot-kick duty when the man at the top of the pecking order is off the pitch.

That is obviously Ronaldo, as he is the main man on the Portugal side. Fernandes converted the PK and he is really rolling right now.

Paul M. Banks is the Owner/Manager of The Sports Bank and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly contributed to WGN News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories