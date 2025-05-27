The Sports Bank

Football. Soccer. Basketball. Gaming and Much More

Manchester United Transfer Talk: Marcus Rashford, Jonny Evans

By

Share

rashford-avfc

Marcus Rashford has officially said his goodbyes to Aston Villa. He is now, technically, a Manchester United player again. So he can’t say his official goodbyes to MUFC, yet. And after all, we knew he was leaving United back in January. He’s been linked to several clubs already, including FC Barcelona. 

Here is a posting of the message that Rashford published on social media:

Maybank Challenge Cup FYIs

Manchester United vs ASEAN All-Stars

Format: Postseason Friendly

Kickoff: Wed May 28, 1:45pm BST (8:45pm local time)

Venue: Bukit Jalil National Stadium, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Today’s Manchester United Transfer Talk:  Volume 1     Volume 2

United Summer Transfer Window Analysis:   10 Players Who Could Leave    8 Players Who Should Stay

Man United Preview Material:   Team News     Starting Lineup Prediction

Marcus Rashford

So what’s next for Rashford? Well, we don’t know yet, but the tweet above, via transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, is a basic synopsis.

If you’re a club, and you got 40 million GBP burning a hole in your pocket, well, you can have him. 

rashford

Jonny Evans

Elsewhere Jonny Evans has seen his second stint with the club come to an end. The club have confirmed that his contract has been realized, and he won’t be offered a new one. It is assumed that he will now retire. 

If so, he’s had a very storied career: 

Congrats Jonny Evans. 

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Verified by MonsterInsights