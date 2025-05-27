Manchester United Transfer Talk: Marcus Rashford, Jonny Evans

Marcus Rashford has officially said his goodbyes to Aston Villa. He is now, technically, a Manchester United player again. So he can’t say his official goodbyes to MUFC, yet. And after all, we knew he was leaving United back in January. He’s been linked to several clubs already, including FC Barcelona.

Here is a posting of the message that Rashford published on social media:

🚨📸 | Marcus Rashford’s farewell message to Aston Villa! 🙌🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/QWcPIIu112 — (fan) Frank 🧠🇵🇹 (@AmorimEra_) May 26, 2025

🚨 Marcus Rashford will return to Man United after loan to Aston Villa… and will be available for £40m this summer. Same price as buy option clause into his Villa loan contract available also to other clubs. Rashford will assess all options ahead of the summer transfer window. pic.twitter.com/vBcvv6Cc1K — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 26, 2025

Marcus Rashford

So what’s next for Rashford? Well, we don’t know yet, but the tweet above, via transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, is a basic synopsis.

If you’re a club, and you got 40 million GBP burning a hole in your pocket, well, you can have him.

Jonny Evans

Elsewhere Jonny Evans has seen his second stint with the club come to an end. The club have confirmed that his contract has been realized, and he won’t be offered a new one. It is assumed that he will now retire.

If so, he’s had a very storied career:

Jonny Evans’ time at #mufc: 🗓️ 10 seasons

👥 241 appearances

⚽️ 8 goals

🎯 7 assists 🏆 x4 Community Shield

🏆 x3 Premier League

🏆 x2 Football League Cup

🏆 x1 Champions League

🏆 x1 FA Cup

🏆 x1 Club World Cup pic.twitter.com/9eZTaJ4Tly — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) May 26, 2025

Congrats Jonny Evans.

