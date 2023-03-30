As enthralled as we all are with the derby to purchase Manchester United football club from the Glazers (here is the latest update on that), there is an actual game to play again!

And it’s a rematch of the two sides that battled for the EFL Cup on Feb. 26. United bested Newcastle in that clash- after manager Erik Ten Hag referred to then as an “annoying” team to play against.

Manchester United vs Newcastle United

Kickoff: Sun. Apr 2, 4:30 pm, St. James Park

PL Form: United DLWWD Newcastle WWLLD

PL Standing: United 3rd, 50 pts Newcastle 5th 47 pts

Google Result Probability: United 33% Draw 28% Newcastle 39%

Man United Team News

Marcus Rashford has returned to Manchester United training this week after missing both of England’s Euro 2024 qualifiers due to an unspecified knock. Said knock was suffered in the FA Cup quarter-final win over Fulham.

While the 25-year-old’s training has been reported as “light,” and some outlets label him a doubt for this clash, we think that he’ll feature.

Midfielder Christian Eriksen (ankle injury) won’t be in contention for this one, or even for next week, but he’s getting a lot closer now.

The Danish international told United’s official site: “Yeah, it is going well. I have just started being outside as you saw [on Instagram] with football boots on.

“And then we take it from there, that is the next step. I have been in the gym for some weeks now and now it is time to do the next rehab session outside.”

Meanwhile Anthony Martial (hip) is reportedly training with the rest of the side but he is still a doubt, we guess, as it’s just really hard to figure out when he might feature again.

Marcel Sabitzer has been battling a knee problem lately, and he suffered another knock on the joint while on international duty with Austria. He is expected to be match fit here though.

Casemiro is suspended, Alejandro Garnacho (ankle) is out for most of the rest of the season while Raphael Varane (undisclosed knock) should be fit to feature.

