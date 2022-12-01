Marcus Rashford Set to Be Offered a New Contract Extension

With the World Cup break it’s like another off-season is going on. And that means another silly season, i.e. the time to do transfer talk. So, let’s lean right into it, starting with current World Cup leading scorer Marcus Rashford.

Yes, that’s right, the 24-year-old is a surprising front-runner for the Golden Boot right now, having scored three goals in three games for England thus far.

He’s truly found form again, having recently suffered through an extended period of a slump in his performances.

And United want to make sure they keep him around, as they are prepared to offer Rashford a new contract extension, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The 25-year-old is out of contract this summer, but there is no urgency, as United have the option to extend until him until June 2024.

At the end of last season, there were serious questions about whether or not Marcus Rashford, MBE, even had a long-term future with the club.

In looking at the Erik ten Hag led clear out and rebuild at United, many wondered if Rashford should stay or go. The fan base was pretty split on that. Now it seems like things have a done a total 180, with the club probably looking to get this deal over the line as soon as they can.

It’s something you can definitely root for as Rashford is certainly a very likable person, given what we know about him.

Paul M. Banks is the Owner/Manager of The Sports Bank and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly contributed to WGN News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

