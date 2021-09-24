Manchester United Team News vs Aston Villa: Rashford, Amad, Cavani

In midweek, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave an update on his star forward/England national hero Marcus Rashford. It appears that Rashy, still recovering from shoulder surgery, won’t be back in contention until after the next international break.
So that means he won’t feature this season until mid-October at the earliest. While that seems like awhile it’s not too far off from the original surgical recovery timeline, one that had him slated to return in October. Let’s take a look at the rest of the team news as Manchester United host Aston Villa on Saturday.
Manchester United vs Aston Villa FYIs
Kickoff: Sat Sept 25, 12:30, Old Trafford
Odds: United win -264, Draw +380, Aston Villa +650
Team News for Both Sides
Young winger Amad Diallo (thigh) will also miss this one, as a long term injury absentee. Meanwhile Edinson Cavani is moving closer to a return, but may not be available in time for this one.
Turning to Aston Villa, Keinan Davis (knee), John McGinn (concussion) and Leon Bailey (thigh) are all doubts for this clash while Trezeguey (knee), Matt Targett (abductor), and Morgan Sanson (muscular) are all sidelined here.
Prediction: United 2, Aston Villa 1
A rested Ronaldo in midweek is definitely good for a goal here, or two, and that should be enough to squeak out a win here at the Theatre of Dreams.
