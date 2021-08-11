Raphael Varane Completes Man United Medical, Finalizes New Deal

August 11, 2021 By 22 Comments
While last month saw an official announcement that Raphael Varane was leaving Real Madrid and joining Manchester United, we’re still waiting on the official unveiling. We won’t have to wait much longer, as all the finishing touches are being completed today.

It’s been official, for weeks, that the central defender and both clubs had reached an agreement in principle on a 50 million Euro deal. This was of course subject to a club medical, which the Frenchman has reportedly just completed a few hours ago.

See the tweet above from journalist Fabrizio Romano, who points out that Raphael Varane has signed a contract (personal terms were agreed upon long ago) that will keep him at Old Trafford until 2025, with an option for one more additional year. Various outlets captured images of Varane at the Carrington complex training ground today, putting the finishing touches on his transfer.

It is expected that an official announcement of the completed deal will come in a matter of hours. Multiple reports indicate that the 28-year-old expressed his wish to participate in training tomorrow, with the season opener coming Saturday against Leeds United.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, earlier this summer, has expressed his belief that this signing (plus that of Jadon Sancho) conveys the club’s ambition for the upcoming campaign. We couldn’t agree more.

For the MUFC season preview go here.

