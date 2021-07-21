Manchester United Transfer Talk: Raphael Varane, Diogo Dalot

Welcome to the heights (or depths) of the summer silly season, as the major international tournaments are now over. It’s all preseason friendlies and transfer window talk for the next month, until the season begins. Let’s take a look at the latest narratives churning in the Arsenal transfer rumor mill.
For the most part, it’s been a dreadully boring this transfer window, but United are the club who completed the biggest splash signing, in getting Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.
Raphael Varane, whose contract at Real Madrid is due to expire in June 2022, is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s top defensive target and looks likelier and likelier to leave the Bernabeu and join United.
According to reports, United are closing in on his signing, of course, we’ve heard they’re “close” for weeks already, so this endeavor is already beyond the pale of extremely tedious.
Real Madrid’s first summer signing, David Alaba, said today at his unveiling that he would love to play alongside Raphael Varane in central defense.
“Of course I would love to play with Varane,” said Alaba, the club’s Sergio Ramos replacement Wednesday.
“For many years he has played excellent football and not just now. He is a wonderful defender and has great qualities.” So he seems to think Varane might still stay.
David Alaba will take over Sergio Ramos' iconic 4?? shirt at Real Madrid ?
? @realmadrid pic.twitter.com/aiSr6rFtqy
— Goal (@goal) July 21, 2021
Elsewhere, AC Milan will return with a better bid in order to take defender Diogo Dalot out on loan this season, according to Sky Sports.
The 22-year-old is under contract until June 2023, but he just never ever plays, only featuring 11 times for United in ’19-’20. However, he fit in well on loan at Milan last season, making 33 appearances.
Dalot moved to United for £19m three years ago, so Old Trafford need to get some return on their investment. The Rossoneri are keen to bring him back for another season and also hope they can do a deal that includes a buy permanently option.
United are said to want a loan fee of at least €4m in return.
