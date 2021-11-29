Ralf Rangnick Officially Takes Over United on an Interim Basis

And just like that the Michael Carrick interim manager era at Manchester United is over. Ralf Rangnick has now replaced Carrick, and he will serve as the caretaker boss until the end of the season.
The 63-year-old departed his role as head of sports and development at Lokomotiv Moscow, and his deal includes a yet to be specifically determined consultant role with the club for two more years beyond this one.
His first match as United caretaker manager will come, as long as the international paperwork is cleared, versus Arsenal on Thursday Dec. 2, and if not, Carrick will remain in charge for this one. The club has looked much better in the two games under Carrick.
“The squad is full of talent and has a great balance of youth and experience,” Rangnick said.
“All my efforts for the next six months will be on helping these players fulfil their potential, both individually and, most importantly, as a team.
“Beyond that, I look forward to supporting the club’s longer-term goals on a consultancy basis.”
Added United Football Director John Murtough:
“Ralf is one of the most respected coaches and innovators in European football. He was our number one candidate for interim manager, reflecting the invaluable leadership and technical skills he will bring from almost four decades of experience in management and coaching.
“Everyone at the club is looking forward to working with him during the season ahead, and then for a further two years in his advisory role.”
It is likely Rangnick will have some influence in helping to select the next manager, who ultimately succeeds Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Rangnick will be bringing over a limited number of staff members, and Carrick will remain with the club after he concedes power to the new incoming boss.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind