Ralf Rangnick Slams Eric Bailly Over His Instagram Behavior

Manchester United Interim Manager Ralf Rangnick has condemned an online act Eric Bailly carried out on his official Instagram account. Ahead of today’s 3-1 loss to Arsenal, which saw United basically eliminated from top four content, Bailly endorsed the idea of the United caretaker coach dropping team captain Harry Maguire for the weekend fixture at the Emirates, to slot himself in instead.
Bailly reply to a comment suggesting that he should partner Raphael Varane in central defense on Saturday at the expense of Maguire, who has become the number one whipping boy for United fans, in this the season of major discontent.
Bailly on Instagram ? pic.twitter.com/q9NQD1Wnyp
— The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) April 21, 2022
At his weekly press conference on Friday, Rangnick was asked about the incident, and in his response he said that he didn’t know it had occurred. He also added his belief that incidents such as these should not transpire at any club at any level.
“I’m not on Instagram,” Rangnick responded.
“Listen, I’m not talking about my players in the press conference not knowing what has happened, it doesn’t make sense. I can only tell you, never in my life will I be part of Instagram.
“If it’s true what you told me, that should not happen in a football club no matter in which league.”
Maguire, who has some very disastrous statistics this season, in regards to errors that have directly led to opposition goals, was in fact dropped today, but it was Victor Lindelof, not Eric Bailly, who was partnered with Varane.
You can definitely understand Bailly’s frustration, as he’s only played seven times this entire season and even Phil Jones, yes, Phil Jones got in ahead of him for the Liverpool clash. Not to mention the fact that Maguire is the all-time world’s most expensive defender as he’s played completely awful, disaster class.
That said, Bailly probably shouldn’t have done what he did online, but what does it really matter? He’s likely leaving this summer anyway.
