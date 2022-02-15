Rangnick Admits Fourth Place is Man United Ceiling This Season

When Manchester United crashed out of the FA Cup last week, football fans and pundits alike, everywhere, were espousing a similar narrative. “It’s going to be five years now without a trophy,” the narrative went, as the Old Trafford outfit now found itself out of both domestic cup competitions, and long out of the hunt for the Premier League title.
They will begin their Champions League knockout round campaign next week, but almost nobody thinks they can win it all in that tournament. Even Interim Manager Ralf Rangnick admits that, and he blatantly said so. Nothing left to play for this term except the final top four place.
Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion FYIs
“We want to finish fourth in the league, this is the highest possible achievement we can get,” Rangnick said at a news conference today.
“The Champions League, definitely we want to proceed but it’s not an easy one.
“In the league, it’s No. 4. That’s what we have to achieve and what we’re aiming at. Next season, after being here 11 weeks, I know what it takes for next season but it’s not the time now to discuss this with everyone.”
Don’t get mad, he’s only keeping it 100. And after all, this isn’t anything you didn’t already realize. Sadly, it has been pretty much par for the course during the post Sir Alex Ferguson/David Gill era of Glazer ownership. Under the revolving door of managers/David Gill, this is what it has come to.
It’s like that’s all they want, the top of the C suite at MUFC, qualifying for Champions League, and making sure they get that annual revenue stream. The Glazers and their corporate yes men just don’t seem to have any ambition beyond that.
Currently, United are one point behind West Ham for that fourth and final UCL qualification slot. However, they do have a game in hand on the Hammers. Then you have Arsenal, who only have one fewer point than United, and two matches in hand on the Red Devils.
Seventh place Wolves are only three points behind United, and they have a game in hand.
In other words, it’s all wide open, and anything can happen. Expect it to come down to Championship Sunday.
