Man United Transfer Talk: Rafael Leao, Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United are off until the League Cup Round of 16 clash against Burnley on December 21. Although they do have two friendlies, Cadiz on December 7, Real Betis on December 10, prior to that. With that extended time off, it’s time to talk some transfer rumors.

We have a double shot of MUFC transfer rumors for you today. For the first edition go here.

So now that Cristiano Ronaldo is finally officially gone– where does the 37-year-old Portugese superstar go next?

According to The Mirror, CR7 has received a mega money offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, who have “tabled an offer worth $75 million (£62 million) a year. That would mean that Ronaldo could earn in excess of over £186m during the duration of the deal.”

Another Saudi club that’s keen, and has deep pockets, is Al Hilal, so that’s another option.

Ronaldo doesn’t want to stay in England, and at this point in his career, it seems like the big five European leagues are done with him.

He’s not washed by any means, but he’s past his prime, and that means he could fit the old Major League Soccer stereotype. It is not just a retirement league, and hasn’t been for a while, but with Lionel Messi going to Inter Miami, the archetype is gaining traction again.

Ronaldo will get offers to join his rival in the United States of America.

Elsewhere Rafael Leao is said to be a top priority target, according to multiple reports, including ESPN FC. With the Portuguese international potentially leaving AC Milan this upcoming summer, the big boys are on alert, and that includes Chelsea and Manchester City.

Leao scored in Portugal’s World Cup opening win over Ghana this weekend, one of the tournament’s best games thus far.

He’s also registered nine assists and scored seven goals for Milan so far this season. His current deal with the Serie A side expires in 2024.

Paul M. Banks is the Owner/Manager of The Sports Bank and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly contributed to WGN News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

