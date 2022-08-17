Man United Want to Sign Christian Pulisic on Loan from Chelsea

Sometimes, a transfer rumor just seems too perfect. Christian Pulisic needs to leave Chelsea, even if it is a loan arrangement, before the summer transfer window closes. United badly need help in the final third, after having missed out on numerous forward targets. The favorite team of Pulisic when he was a kid? United of course!

Now the only thing that would make this deal even better is if we also saw Cristiano Ronaldo going the other way.

Manchester United want to sign Christian Pulisic on loan from Chelsea and the USMNT star is keen, according to @AndyMitten pic.twitter.com/snyYy2xud7 — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 17, 2022

According to ESPN, The Athletic, NBC Sports, the Evening Standard, well, I guess everyone has this narrative, United want to sign Pulisic on a loan deal this summer.

Pulisic is said to be very keen on the move. The Hershey, Pennsylvania native has been linked with several clubs this summer: Newcastle United, Juventus, Atletico Madrid and more. He needs to go somewhere because Blues boss Thomas Tuchel simply doesn’t rate him, and the German is destroying his career.

Capt. America needs regular first team football, especially in this World Cup year. Chelsea’s acquisition of Raheem Sterling has lowered Pulisic’s standing in the position group.

And with Stamford Bridge still pursuing Anthony Gordon of Everton (very strongly) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of FC Barcelona, it’s only going to get worse for the 23-year-old, who still has two years left on his current Chelsea deal. Although, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech could leave Chelsea as well this summer.

While Pulisic is the most expensive American player of all-time, when he was acquired by Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund for 58M GBP in January 2019, his loan fee wouldn’t be too high right now. Just you know, in case the Glazers, John Murtough and Richard Arnold are worried about saving money in this insane inflationary environment.

Get this done guys! For all involved, it needs to happen now.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

