PSG Willing to Offer Paul Pogba an Astronomical Annual Salary

For those of you who believe Paris Saint-Germain have the unfair advantage of competing on a financial plane higher than everyone else. Well, first of all, you are indeed right, but secondly, here comes, potentially, more evidence to back up that position.
Fresh off acquiring one of the two best players alive in Lionel Messi, PSG are upping the ante to get Paul Pogba, the most dominant player in the Premier League’s opening weekend.
The Manchester United midfielder has been linked with a move to PSG for weeks, but this is a new development, via The Independent.
The London publication states that the Ligue 1 powerhouse are
“willing to pay Paul Pogba €600,000 a week (£510,000) for the start of the 2022/23 season, as they seek to ensure his signing by outspending rivals.”
Wow! That’s $700,000 per week for my fellow American friends by the way. In United’s season opening rout of Leeds, the Frenchman had four assists (a very VERY rare feat), and earned man of the match honors.
It was a rare chance to see Pogba flash the form for club that we see him display for country, and it was a welcome site to United fans everywhere. Of course, he doesn’t have the same supporting cast at United that he does with France.
If United are to contend for big trophies this season, all the way down to the end, then Pogba needs to be the player that we saw this past Saturday. If he isn’t, then don’t be surprised if Old Trafford ends another season without any silverware.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune.
