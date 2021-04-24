Hundreds of United Fans Protest the Glazers Outside Old Trafford

The clubs that tried to breakaway and form a European Super League are certainly hearing it from their fans right now. The ESL may be dead, at least for the time being, but we continue to see all kinds of sensational scenes outside the venues that are home to England’s biggest clubs.
At the Emirates yesterday, we saw a massive display of Arsenal supporters who want the Kroenke family out as club owners. Lots of Liverpool supporters have no love for their owners, Fenway Sports Group, right now.
GROWING IN NUMBERS NOW.. #GlazersOut pic.twitter.com/3UWGnGNUJm
— ? (@TheFergusonWay) April 24, 2021
And Thursday saw the backlash from Manchester United supporters against the Glazer family boil over into 20 fans storming the Carrington training ground. The raging against the machine continued today, as hundreds of United supporters staged protests, calling for the Glazers to sell the club, outside Old Trafford on Saturday.
The Glazers have not expressed any interest in selling the team, but that hasn’t stopped the fans from expressing their wishes for them to leave. The Super League plot quickly dissipated, but it also set off a powder keg.
Take a look:
Now onto everyone's favourite "You are my Solskjaer" rings out amidst the blend of red, gold, and green flares at the #GlazersOut protest. pic.twitter.com/pr29YnFtXs
— Mike Parrott (@MikeParrott_) April 24, 2021
Here are a couple more examples of the imagery on display at the Theatre of Dreams.
Green and Gold until the club is sold refers to the club’s original colors at their founding.
Birds eye view of the protest. #MUFC #GlazersOut [@WebbyONeill] pic.twitter.com/I5h3E4Yzu7
— mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) April 24, 2021
Green & Gold until our club is sold!? #GlazersOut pic.twitter.com/iAcuihdCka
— WHF!?? (@mufcwesleyy) April 24, 2021
United fans got what they had been waiting years for when Ed Woodward stepped down. Now they’re hoping the Glazers are next.
