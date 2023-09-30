Man United Off to their Worst Start of Premier League Era

When does the heat start to turn up on Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag? Has it already? It’s early, in just his second season at the wheel, but his side if off to the worst-ever start, to a Premier League season, in club history.

At least by the benchmark of the first seven league games, where the Red Devils have just nine points, a -4 goal differential, and sit 10th in the table.

The last time they suffered a worse start that was worse than this, in a top-flight domestic campaign, was way back in 1989-90. Or two years before the Premier League was formed.

They fell 1-0 at home today to Crystal Palace; just four days after beating them, at the same venue, in the League Cup 3-0. Crazy how football goes sometimes. Today’s result marks the first time they’ve fallen in back to back home league games since 2021.

On the more optimistic side of things, Ten Hag did guide United to a 3rd place finish last season, despite being blasted by Brentford and Brighton back to back to open the season. Then again they did course correct last campaign much earlier in the season.

We’re still waiting for this team to get it together. Up next is a visit from Turkish side Galatasaray, on Tuesday night, for a UEFA Champions League Group A clash.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

