Manchester United hosts Watford FC on Saturday afternoon in a match-up of two sides that badly need this game, but for entirely different reasons. United can’t afford to drop points against a relegation fodder side, if they hope to maintain that critical fourth place position.
It’s expected to be a very competitive, wide-open race for the final Champions League qualification slot. As for Watford, they’re currently in line for the drop, so obviously they need to pick up the pace here.
Manchester United vs Watford FC FYIs
Kick: Feb 26, 3pm, Old Trafford
PL Form Guide: United WWDDW Watford LWLLD
PL Position United: 4th, 46 pts Watford FC 19th, 18 pts
Google Result Probability: United win 73%, Watford FC win 17%, Draw 10%
Let’s take a look at who Rangnick might select for this one. We believe Anthony Elanga will keep his place in the first team.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Watford FC
De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, Pogba; Sancho, Fernandes, Elanga; Ronaldo
The Pick
The Red Devils dropped points the last time that they took on a side in line for being jettisoned to the Championship (draw with Burnley FC). That simply cannot happen again here.
Man United 2, Watford FC 0
