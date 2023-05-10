For Manchester United, overload has finally caught up to them. Staying alive in multiple competitions, all the added matches that come with it, the length of the season in general these days, and the crazily unprecedented schedule (due to the beyond stupid money grab that was the midseason world cup in a desert climate), they are just out of gas now.

This United team looks burnt out, and they haven’t even clinched top four yet.

Manchester United vs Wolves FYIs

Kickoff: Sat May 13, 3pm GMT, Old Trafford, Wolverhampton, UK

Man United Team News: go here

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Probability: Man United Win 70% Draw 18% Wolves Win 12%

PL Standings: Man United 4th 63pts Wolves 13th, 40 pts

PL Form: Man United LLWDW Wolves WLWLW

When it comes to momentum, the tide has obviously shifted far away from United, and it’s totally with Liverpool now. However, the top four ambitions are not dead yet for United. The rest of the schedule is quite easy…..then again, the Red Devils have owned West Ham lately and even they somehow beat United.

Up next is a visit from Wolves, and United manager Erik ten Hag will need his best XI in order to get a result. Weird that he got away from the front three of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Antony. That was actually working decently well.

Bruno Fernandes is not a winger. He is an attacking midfielder sure, but he doesn’t belong on the flank.

Man United Starting XI Prediction at Wolves

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw, Dalot, Casemiro, Eriksen, Sabitzer, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories