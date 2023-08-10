You really can’t ask for a better season opening matchup than the one Manchester United was dealt. Erik ten Hag’s side get to open up at home against Wolves, a team that seemingly every pundit believes could get relegated this season. Many media members believe Wolverhampton Wanderers could end up as the overall bottom side come next May.

It’s easy to see why- any time the manager just splits on his club right before the season starts, it eventually spells disaster.

Season Opener FYIs

Wolverhampton Wanderers at Manchester United

Kickoff: Monday, Aug 14, 8pm, Old Trafford

MUFC Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Man United 72% Draw 17% Wolves 11%

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

With Rasmus Hojlund just not match fit enough yet, and Anthony Martial out injured, there is no other option than for Marcus Rashford to lead the line. Although we did see Jadon Sancho do that quite a bit in the preseason. The first team is pretty self-explanatory; it picks itself.

Although we did consider inserting Sancho in, but not up top. We could see him starting on the wing, with Mason Mount then dropping back in the midfield, and with that, Christian Eriksen headed to the bench. In the end though, we went with this 4-2-3-1 lineup instead.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Wolves

Andre Onana; Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw; Casemiro, Christian Eriksen; Mason Mount, Bruno Fernandes, Antony; Marcus Rashford.

