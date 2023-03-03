The biggest game in English football, traditionally, is set for this Sunday when Manchester United visits Liverpool FC. Neither team is truly in league title contention this season, but both are looking stronger lately.

United, having finished sixth last season, have firmly been in third for awhile now. They also bagged their first trophy in a half-decade last week. Liverpool, who were in real danger of falling off the first page of the standings, are now back in the top four race.

Manchester United at Liverpool FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sun March 5, Anfield, 4:30pm

Team News: Man United Liverpool FC

Starting XI Predictions: Man United Liverpool FC

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Xherdan Shaqiri’s ideas about how to fix Liverpool: go here

Google Result Probability: Liverpool FC win 40% Draw 26% Man United win 34%

PL Form: Man United WWDWL Liverpool FC WDWWL

PL Standing: Man United 3rd, 39 pts Liverpool FC 6th, 39 pts

So while there is always a lot on the line regardless, whenever these two teams get together, the additional stakes will be high in this one too. Erik ten Hag knows he must field his strongest side possible here.

This is what we think that looks like right now

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Liverpool FC

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Rashford

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories