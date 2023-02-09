So nice, they’ll do it twice! In the same week no less. The Roses Rivalry has certainly seen a lot over the years, but they’ve never seen Manchester United and Leeds United play both league fixtures against one another within the span of five days!

Last night, in the Old Trafford edition, the two sides battled to a 2-2 draw as the Red Devils rallied to salvage a point. Now it’s time to preview the reverse fixture in the Premier League’s War of the Roses.

Manchester United vs Leeds United FYIs

Kickoff: Sunday, February 12, 2pm, Elland Road

PL Position: Manchester United 3rd, 43 points Leeds United 16th, 19 points

PL Form: Manchester United DWLDW Leeds United DLDLD

Google Result Probability: Manchester United 50%, Leeds United 25%, Draw 25%

As the two matches come with a really fast turnaround, nothing much has really changed, for either side, in terms of team news. Same injured guys remain unavailable, and there are no new injury concerns, so with that in mind, let’s just jump into the starting XI prediction.

Jadon Sancho came off the bench, to turn in a man of the match level performance and end his long scoring drought. We believe the time has come for the English international to get a starting nod now.

Man United Starting XI Prediction at Leeds United

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Sabitzer, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford

