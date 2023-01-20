Manchester United at Arsenal, for Premier League title implications- this is how it should be. And this is how it used to be. Just last season, we were talking about how whenever these two sides get together, it is a reminder of glory days long past, for both clubs.

Well, it looks like the good days might be here again, both in North London, and on the outskirts of Manchester. Let’s look at what kind of lineup manager Erik ten Hag will select here, as he strives to cut the gap between his side and the Gunners.

Arsenal FC vs Manchester United FYIs

Kick Off: Sun Jan 22, 4:30 GMT, The Emirates

Team News: Man United Arsenal

Starting XI Predictions: Man United Arsenal

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 52% Draw 25% Man United 23%

PL Position, Form Guide: Arsenal 1st, 47 pts WDWWW United 3rd, 39 pts DWWWW

Casemiro is suspended, so Fred will have to slot in. Otherwise it is pretty straightforward and clear as to who should start. Unless you’re Luke Shaw, who is the odd man out of the starting XI that we made here.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Arsenal FC

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; Fred, Eriksen; Fernandes, Antony, Rashford

Arsenal 2, Man United 1

Looks like the Gunners will get revenge for the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

