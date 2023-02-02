It’s another quick turnaround for Manchester United as they’ll resume Premier League action on Saturday by welcoming in Crystal Palace. Just last night, they bested Nottingham Forest, 2-0, in the home leg of their EFL Cups semifinal tie. They will now face Newcastle United in the final.

Manager Erik ten Hag has a couple of major decisions to make as he shapes his team moving forward. In the attack, he must gradually re-integrate Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho back into the starting rotation, after their long injury layoffs. Both made substitute appearances yesterday. For Sancho, his 27 minutes were the first time he has played since October.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace FYIs

Kickoff: Saturday Feb 4, 3pm, Old Trafford

Premier League Form Guide: Man United LDWWW Crystal Palace DDLLW

Premier League Position: Man United 4th, 39 pts Crystal Palace 12th, 24 pts

Google Result Probability: Man United 69% Crystal Palace 12% Draw 19%

Ten Hag told reporters after Wednesday’s game: “I think it was great, the reception from the fans to him, and also that will give him even more a push to continue in the way he’s now acting, he’s just started again, the restart he’s back at Carrington for two weeks, we see that smile and hopefully he can keep that and contribute to the team.

“He has really high standards, great capabilities to contribute to our team, especially now the team is improving, we’re playing more in the opposition half, his capabilities come in more in front and come in more, he can have more touches on the ball, that is what his game gives the best performances, the best platform to perform.”

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Crystal Palace

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Martial, Rashford

