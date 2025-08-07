The return of David de Gea is obviously the main storyline when Manchester United welcome in ACF Fiorentina on Saturday. Already a club legend among legends, he’s one of the greatest goalkeepers in club history. Also returning to Old Trafford this weekend is Sofyan Amrabat, the Moroccan midfielder who spent some time at United on loan in recent years.

Luke Shaw, the longest serving player on the current squad can play left back, center back and left-centre half.

Breaking: Benjamin Sesko set to undergo United medical, ahead of $98,000,000 move

Manchester United vs ACF Fiorentina FYIs

Kickoff: Sat Aug 9, 12:45pm local, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

Man United Preview Material: Starting Lineup Prediction Team News

Luke Shaw Opens Up: Premier League Title Hopes His Personal Injury History Privilege of England Duty

Ahead of the Premier League Summer Series victory over Bournemouth last week, Shaw fielded a reporter question about how he sometimes slots in.

“I’ve spoken a lot about left-centre back or left-wing back just in general with a lot of people asking me the same question,” Shaw responded to a small group of reporters, including this one.

“Not too much with the manager to be fair but, honestly, I don’t mind wherever the manager wants me to play. I’m happy to play anywhere. I think at the moment, I’ve been playing left-centre this pre-season so we’ll have to see if that carries on.

“I’m just really happy to be doing this pre-season. Obviously, I missed last pre-season.”

Shaw is feeling as fit as ever, and just overall excited about the new upcoming season. Who can blame him, after all that he’s had to endure injury wise.

“I know I must have it because every manager always plays me. I feel like I must be doing something right. I really like this formation.

Now Let’s take a look at who manager Ruben Amorim may select for his first team in this the final friendly before the regular season.

Manchester United Starting Lineup Prediction vs ACF Fiorentina

Altay Bayindir; Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Patrick Dorgu, Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte, Casemiro, Amad Diallo; Matheus Cunha, Bruno Fernandes, Bryan Mbeumo

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories