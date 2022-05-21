Pogback 2: Paul Pogba Reportedly Closing in on Juventus Return

It’s #Pogback again, but this time it’s a return to Juventus, instead of Manchester United. According to reports, Paul Pogba had agreed to terms with Manchester City, but he nixed the move amid fears of a backlash from United supporters. Instead he’ll move back to Juventus, according to multiple reports, on a three year deal worth close to £30m all in. That’s according to the Daily Mail.

Meanwhile The Sun, citing La Gazzetta dello Sport, says the 29-year-old Frenchman will earn earn £8.5million-a-year at The Old Lady after bonuses.

paul-pogback

The outlet goes on to point out the massive pay cut the midfield maestro (when he’s actually interested in playing and feeling up to giving 100%) will be taking, writing:

“Pogba currently earns £290,000-a-week at United, but he will now be pocketing £163k-per-week in Italy.”

However, ESPN reports that this isn’t a done deal yet, claiming “Pogba is yet to make a final decision and has not ruled out making a switch to PSG although Juventus are, for now, considered to be frontrunners to land the World Cup winner.”

Multiple reports state that Paris Saint-Germain will make one last pitch to bring the polarizing playmaker back to his home country.

United let Pogba go for free to Juve in 2012. Then they brought him back to Old Trafford in 2016 for a then world record fee of £89.3 million. Now, a decade later, it appears he’ll leave United for the Serie A powerhouse, and they’ll get nothing in return, once again.

