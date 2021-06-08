Welcome to the summer silly season! And of course, you can’t say “summer transfer window” at Manchester United and not talk Jadon Sancho. However, today has not brought any new developments on that front, with the latest Sancho updates being available here at this link.
We do have updates however, on the transfer front, with Paul Pogba and Ben White, to go along with some news relating to Donny van De Beek, and that’s where we start today. DVDB endured a nightmarish first season at United, and that misery is spilling over to his summer international duty.
A statement from the Netherlands national team reads: “Donny van de Beek has to let the European championship pass by. The Manchester United midfielder is struggling with an injury.”
No details were disclosed about the injury, but there are reports claiming it is a groin problem. Once again, to quote the theme song from “Dawson’s Creek,” a sitcom with actor James van der Beek (so it’s close enough) in the title role, “I don’t want to wait, for our lives to be over, I want to know right now what will it be. I don’t want to wait, for our lives to be over, will it be yes or will it be, sorry?”
Yes, Paula Cole’s lyrics strike a chord for those familiar with the story of the 24-year-old Dutchman, who is waiting for his career to take the next step. When will it be? Will he get his chance to establish himself at a bigger club? Or will it be, sorry?
Moving on, Paul Pogba, who we were told would leave the club this summer, by his agent Mino Raiola in late 2020, is back on the home pages. ESPN report that United are currently working hard on an extension for the Frenchman, whose contract is set to expire at the end of next season.
If an extension deal isn’t done, Raiola can start formally and officially negotiating with foreign clubs come January, and the midfielder will be free to move anywhere on a free next summer.
United would then get nothing in return for the player they broke the world transfer fee record to re-acquire a half-decade ago.
Finally, Brighton & Hove Albion want to keep their stellar central defender Ben White, but if he leaves, they are demanding £50m in return, claims The Daily Mail. United, Liverpool and Arsenal are all said to be keen.
