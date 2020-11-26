United at Southampton Team News: Pogba, Wan-Bissaka, Redmond

The enigma wrapped in a riddle wrapped in a mystery that is Paul Pogba continues. Due to ankle injury of which not a whole lot of specifics are known, the Manchester United midfielder hasn’t featured for his side since before the international break.
It’s probably safe to say he won’t feature for United, or if he does play, it would most likely be in a limited role when the Red Devils travel to Southampton FC for a Sunday Premier Leagure fixture.
Manchester United at Southampton FC FYIs
Kickoff: 2pm BST/9am EST, Sunday Nov 29, St Mary’s
Odds: United (-106) Southampton (+260)
Records: United 4-3-1 Southampton 5-2-2
Team News
Pogba has been featuring almost exclusively off the bench for United this season, and we just don’t know if he’ll ever live up to the hype, and price tag that accompanied his return to Old Trafford.
In this void though, we’ve seen another midfielder, Bruno Fernandes, step up and grow into the leader that we always thought the Frenchman would. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could have a selection headache in the back, with right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka a doubt due to an ankle issue and central defender Victor Lindelof struggling with his back problems again.
Factor in Luke Shaw still being sidelined for at least a couple more weeks, and well, it’s 3/4 first choice defenders who could be unavailable.
As nice as the final scoreline was against Istanbul Basaksehir in midweek, we still saw some defensive issues, and those could really be exploited here on the weekend.
Switching over to Southampton, scoring sensation Danny Ings remains sidelined with a knee injury while we have a new update on Nathan Redmond now.
Ralph Hasenhuttl revealed afterward the Monday night draw with Wolves that Redmond is expected to be out for seven to 10 days, so he’s out of commission for this one.
“It will be seven to 10 days so for Sunday, I don’t think so,” Hasenhuttl told HampshireLive. “It was a small injury but definitely a hamstring injury.
“It has not been his best season so far. He has had problems with his body and this is definitely a player that we will miss.”
Otherwise, there are no new fitness concerns, and William Smallbone could return after having conquered a thigh issue.
Prediction: United 2, Southampton 1
